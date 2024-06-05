Chicken P Leaves Off Single "Low Life Rich N****"

Chicken P is already back in the lab.

Chicken P is one of the leading voices in the now popular Milwaukee rap scene. The largest city in the state of Wisconsin has really grown lately due to the uniqueness of its sound. We have been focusing on Mr. P, as well as names like Myaap and JP over the last few months and with each release, fans are beginning to pay more and more attention. The Milwaukee lowend style is essentially heavy on the rapid-fire snares and bass and that is exactly what kind of beat Chicken P is bringing on "Low Life Rich N****". This single is here not too long after his recent projects.

The six-year veteran just dropped off Hardest N**** Livin' back in May, and BussaBrick Vol.3 :ReallyRich4eva (Deluxe). On "Low Life Rich N****", raps about his rise to fame and wealth all while still being tied to the streets. The beat slaps, as the elements of a nasty piano loop, bells, and unrelenting snares. With the competition so fierce in this Midwestern city, Chicken P has to work extra hard if he wants to be at the top of the heap.

Listen To "Low Life Rich N****" By Chicken P

However, that is something he prides himself on, according to a press release. We can tell he puts in the work in the studio and this song is proof. His hungry flows and delivery are a testament to the way P hustles. You can check out "Low Life Rich N****" with the link above.