Myaap & Chicken P Are "Actin Up" On Their New Single

One of the dominant lanes of hip-hop right now is trap rap without a doubt. A subset of the long-running subgenre that has become increasingly more popular is ratchet rap. The female MCs have grown this area quite substantially over the past couple of years or so. Artists like Sexyy Red, Sukihana, Erica Banks, Stunna Girl, and City Girls, are just a handful of them. Someone you will want to add to that list is Myaap. She hails from the unsuspecting city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and she has been gaining some steam recently. The last and only time we have covered her work happened back in January.

Myaap worked alongside MG Sleepy for a quirky trap cut called "I Ain't Hidin." It featured one of the catchier cadences we have heard all year, and it is one we encourage you give a try. As for "Actin Up," Myaap is teaming up with another up and comer, Chicken P. Where we think "I Ain't Hidin" works for us is the creativity and carefree nature.

Listen To "Actin Up" By Myaap & Chicken P

"Actin Up" feels more like a carbon copy of what Sexxy Red is doing right now. That of which is the nonchalant, booty shaking club bangers. While Myaap is certainly not the only artist to present her art in this way, deviating from her avant-garde-like style might be something to reconsider. This is not a bad song by any means, but it could get lost in the shuffle.

What are your thoughts on "Actin Up" by Myaap & Chicken P? Is this the best track she has released as of late, why or why not? Where do you rank this song amongst the rest of her entire discography? Do you think she has what it takes to thrive in the rap game? Is she the hottest rapper out of Wisconsin right now?

