Myaap And MG Sleepy Represent Themselves With Strong Track "I Ain't Hidin"

If you are looking to discover some talent from a city that many might not expect to find any rappers from, we got you. Today, we head to the city of Milwaukee to talk about an up-and-coming femcee by the name of Myaap. The Wisconsin native jumpstarted her budding rap career in October of 2022 with her single featuring Esco called "Get In Mode." She also has an album to her name in the early going as well. Worth The Wait features eight tracks with a guest appearance from J.P.

We gave you a glimpse into what the Midwest had cooking a few days ago with our "Five Artists You Need To Check Out Right Now" piece. In it, we highlighted Ayooli, a unique talent with a one-of-a-kind personality on the mic. That is what Milwaukee is producing right now and Myaap is a part of that wave. Her new single, "I Ain't Hidin," with guest and Ohio riser MG Sleepy, serves as the lead track for an upcoming EP.

Listen To "I Ain't Hidin" By Myaap And MG Sleepy

Big Myaap Not The Lil One will premiere on January 26, so be sure to tap in. The song has, you guessed it, a very distinct personality. The catchy "I ain't hidin" refrain is drawn out and extremely catchy. It matches the chords of the production perfectly and is an earworm from the first listen. Both MG and Myaap bring their energy and it is sure to be a hit sooner than later.

