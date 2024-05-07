Myaap Drops Booty Anthem "Rotation" Ahead Of Collaborative EP With Producer Nedarb

Myaap has been on a tear over the last several months. The rising star hailing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin has been carving a niche for herself in the ultra-competitive female rap scene. We say it often, but it feels like every week there is a new femcee looking to create waves in the industry. So far in 2024, it seems that Megan Thee Stallion, Anycia, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, and a handful of others are going to be the leading ladies. You can certainly add Myaap to that list, as she has just come through with another new single called "Rotation."

What is intriguing about this release in particular, is that this will be a part of a new collaborative project. On "Rotation," as well as the tape, Myaap is working alongside producer Nedarb. According to Imprint, the duo will be looking to make a splash with their EP called YOP! out on May 31. If you are a fan of rappers like the late Lil Peep and Ghostemane, for example, Nedarb was one of their most frequent producers.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Fans & Drake Fans Are One & The Same: A Parasocial Paradox

Listen To "Rotation" By Myaap & Nedarb

He assisted with tracks like "beamer boy," "right here," "white wine," and plenty of others. That is also why this track and EP are also such a big deal for Myaap. "Rotation," an anthem all about the booty, follows up recent efforts such as "Actin Up" with Chicken P, and "I Ain't Hidin" featuring Mg Sleepy. Be sure to check out this wild party track above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Rotation" by Myaap and Nedarb? Is this one of her best tracks as of late, why or why not? Does this get you excited for the rapper and producer's upcoming EP YOP!? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Myaap and Nedarb. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

YOP! Tracklist:

Fuk It UP Rotation Can’t Stop Me It’s Up Turnt Up MLK

Read More: Q Da Fool Is All Gas & No Brakes On "Hey Auntie"

[Via]