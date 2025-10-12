6ix9ine Makes Light Of King Von's Death While Recalling Shooting Video

6ix9ine's recent interview with DJ Vlad keeps giving fans wild clips, takes, and moments to scrutinize, especially when it comes to his feuds. One of his most infamous is that with the late Chicago rapper King Von, who was tragically shot in Atlanta almost five years ago.

However, Tekashi has taken a lot of opportunities since to mock this feud and Von's passing, and it looks like he isn't stopping anytime soon. At one point of the VladTV interview, its host and its guest discussed the shooting incident itself, specifically claims around how many people were with the drill MC when he passed. His New York foe mocked how a lot of people allegedly ran away during the shooting while calling out other people for claiming that Von had about five friends stick by him.

Then, the real moment that caught the Internet's attention was towards the end of a clip caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram below. "All his mans ran on him," Tekashi 6ix9ine alleged. "On my birthday, I watched the video." That last comment is what got folks mad or darkly amused. "People hate the truth," he wrote in the comments section of the post below.

6ix9ine Bhad Bhabie Beef

Elsewhere, one of 6ix9ine's other beefs in this interview got a recent update, as Bhad Bhabie told him to stop speaking about her. "Who selling rat traps, 69 stop mentioning me," she tweeted. For those unaware, he claimed that many rappers slept with Bhabie when she was underage.

In response, the controversial provocateur seemingly alluded to her abusive relationship with her partner LeVaughn in a comment under Akademiks' Instagram coverage of her tweet. "I heard domestic violence victims is at an all time high."