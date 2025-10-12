Bhad Bhabie & 6ix9ine Feud Online Over Claims About Her Underage Rap Flings

6ix9ine has ruffled a lot of feathers with his new interview with DJ Vlad, launching claims about many rappers and industry aspects. One of his most shocking remarks concerned Bhad Bhabie, as he brought up long-standing rumors of various MCs sleeping with her while she was underage.

Some of those began based on her own comments on some of these artists, but now, she wants Tekashi to stop talking about her. As caught by Akademiks TV on Instagram, the rapper and reality television star took to Twitter to blast him for his remarks and for his snitching drama. "Who selling rat traps, 69 stop mentioning me," she tweeted. Then, the New York provocateur responded with a comment under the IG post below bringing up her abusive relationship with LeVaughn. Bhad Bhabie previously accused him of abuse and has broken up with him – and reconciled – multiple times at this point.

"I heard domestic violence victims is at an all time high," Tekashi 6ix9ine said of the Florida native. It was a pretty nasty exchange, and we hope things don't get more intense from there.

Bhad Bhabie & 6ix9ine

His original rant about this situation saw him complain that he's supposedly the only rapper to speak on this, despite having a sex crime conviction involving minors. Other recent takes also sought to expose the industry, but in different ways.

Elsewhere, 6ix9ine and Bhad Bhabie's previous interactions also brought these claims of other rappers up, specifically Trippie Redd. He and Tekashi have had beef for a long time now, although they used to be friends. Things were very contentious back then and haven't changed one bit, but it's been a lot of radio silence since then on Bhabie's part. Maybe this inspires another flare-up.

Of course, take all of this with a massive grain of salt, as now there are multiple allegations flying back and forth. We will see if there are any other narratives or storylines to cover out of this bombastic interview, or if the social media celebrity chooses to clap back even harder at 6ix9ine. Either way, he will probably be happy to respond.