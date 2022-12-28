Tory Lanez’ recent guilty verdict has caused a great divide in the hip hop community. Many celebs flocked to social media to share their opinion on the controversial case. Houston legend Slim Thug is the latest star to express his thoughts on the Megan vs. Tory incident.

“If he did have anything to do with that sh**, it shouldn’t have been no beef whatsoever after the shit happened. If there was any guilt on his side, he should’ve kissed Meg’s a**. He should’ve been way more humble and try his best to get on her good side. For all the funny shit for the cap app and all the funny shit on cap app, who laughing now?”

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 23: Megan Thee Stallion performs on the Coachella stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

The “Thug” rapper also poked fun at Tory’s height. He suggested that Lanez only pulled a gun on Megan because he’s shorter than her. “No way in life will I ever pull out a gun for a situation with a woman.” Slim Thug has been vocal about his affinity for Megan Thee Stallion since she hit the scene back in 2019. He was frequently seen in the Traumazine rapper’s comment section under several of her thirst trap photos.

Thug decided it was time to shoot his shot at the Megan under a clip of her rocking Savage X Fenty lingerie. “Wear it for me,” he wrote. “Let me be yo video ho.” Slim Thug’s comments come on heels of Tory Lanez being found guilty in his trial against Megan Thee Stallion. The Canadian rapper was charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

See what else Slim Thug had to say in the video below.