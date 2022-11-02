T-Pain says that he dealt with anxiety and depression earlier in his career as he struggled to find acceptance in the music industry. The iconic artist spoke candidly about the issue with Trevor Noah during a new appearance on The Daily Show.

While explaining why he speaks speaking honestly about mental health struggles, T-Pain remarked, “Nobody tells you about the down. Everybody always tells you about the up. And I always look back at the people who came before me and I’m like, ‘Why didn’t y’all tell me about this?'”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) T-Pain performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Later, T-Pain discussed whether he has any regrets in his career, to which he explained that he’s content with how it’s all panned out– besides making a joke about having not worn condoms.

“I think the most important thing that came out of how I’ve done everything is the lessons I’ve acquired,” he said. “Knowing each end of the spectrum is always better than going in it blindly and going off of faith.”

Elsewhere in the episode of The Daily Show, Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta visited T-Pain at his home studio in Atlanta. In the sketch, Kosta quickly pressures T-Pain to check out a new track he had recorded, much to the embarrassment of Wood Jr.

The Daily Show interview comes as T-Pain and Snoop Dogg recently announced plans to embark on a Holidaze of Blaze tour across the midwest for a series of shows leading up to Christmas. Other performers will include Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne. The first show is scheduled for December 13 in West Valley, Utah.

Check out clips from T-Pain’s appearance on The Daily Show below.