Trevor Noah is saying goodbye to his beloved gig. According to reports, the 38-year old star is leaving The Daily Show after a seven-year tenure with the Comedy Central late night show. On Thursday evening’s taping of the show, Noah revealed the somber news to his audience, sharing “I realized that after the seven years, my time is up.”

Trevor Noah Grammys 2021- Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The South African comedian added, “After seven years, I feel like it’s time. I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, standup was done. And when I got back out there again, I realized there’s another part of my life I want to carry on exploring.” Comedy Central tapped Noah to join the show in 2016 after Jon Stewart’s departure as host.

As he bid farewell to his nightly gig, Noah told the audience, “I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of felt like Charlie in the chocolate factory. I came in for a tour of the what the previous show was, and then the next thing I know, I was handed the keys.” The network also released a statement regarding the comedian’s departure, stating, “We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps.”

A special message from Trevor Noah pic.twitter.com/lMM8ll51fu — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 30, 2022

The news comes on the heels of fans speculating that Noah is dating songstress Dua Lipa after they were reportedly spotted “kissing and hugging on a cozy night out” in New York City earlier this week.

No word on who Noah’s replacement will be or when his final day as host will be. Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Via]