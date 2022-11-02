There have been some excellent tours that hit the road this year but it looks like Snoop Dogg will be closing out 2022 with a bang. This week, the Long Beach, CA native announced the Holidaze Of Blaze tour that will include a string of incredible supporting acts.

Snoop and T-Pain will co-headline the seven-date tour with Warren G, the Ying Yang Twins, and Justin Champagne serving as the opening acts. The tour kicks off in West Valley City, UT on December 13th before concluding in Colorado Springs, CO on December 22nd. The tour will also touch Idaho, Washington, and Wyoming.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Snoop Dogg attends the screening of Paramount+’s “On The Come Up” at Snoop Dogg’s Compound on September 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Snoop’s coming off of an incredibly busy year with plenty of music to perform. At the beginning of the year, he acquired Death Row Records, days before his performance at the Super Bowl with Dr. Dre. Then, he released a spree of new music including two Metaverse: The NFT Drop installments, Bacc On Death Row, and Snoop Dogg Presents Death Row Summer. Most recently, he connected with DJ Drama for Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It. Needless to say, there’s tons of music that Snoop Dogg will be performing in his upcoming tour, along with his classic hits.

Snoop has even more music on the way, too. He recently revealed that he’s been working with Dr. Dre on a new project that he suggested would serve as an unofficial follow-up to Doggystyle. While he didn’t share a release date, he announced that a project titled Missionary would be dropping in November.

“You’re the first one to hear this: Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months, and it’ll be done in November,” Snoop said. “And it’s produced by Dr. Dre. It’s our 30th anniversary to Doggystyle. And the name of the album is Missionary.”

Check out Snoop Dogg and T-Pain’s Holidaze Of Blaze tour dates below. Tickets go on sale November 4th.