Halo Hilariously Indicates That His Dad DDG Doesn't Have The Best Hygiene

Caught in 4K.

DDG and Halle Bailey love to show off their son Halo on social media, although sometimes, they might want to make sure that he can't inadvertently make fun of them for the 'Gram. Moreover, the former was recently recording his son as they both just chilled out on a bed, and Halo put on a hilarious "stank face" after smelling his dad's armpit. In fact, he even let out an audible "Ugh." It was pretty hilarious and follows some other viral moments featuring the near-one-year-old, even as the drama between his recently split parents continues to go up and down.

Fortunately, it seems like things are much better for DDG and Halle Bailey these days, and it's great that they can stay connected and support each other through Halo. Also, that certainly is a plus when they face a lot of trolls and nasty online comments via social media, such as a lot of clowning when the former shaved his facial hair off. The important thing is to just recognize when to present a united front against the haters and when to instead advocate for yourself in the relationship.

Halo Seems To Think His Dad DDG Is Stinky

For example, Halle Bailey and DDG recently faced a situation that involved both of these aspects regarding their son Halo. When the latter took the little one to Kai Cenat's stream without Halle's permission, she expressed a lot of frustration. While she eventually apologized for this pop-off, the Michigan rapper defended her from the critics online, explaining that she's fully within her right to advocate for herself. So not only did they have to come to an agreement on a private matter that became public, but they also had to make sure not to conflate their frustrations with fans' hateful remarks.