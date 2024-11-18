DDG Sets Himself Up For A Barrage Of Jokes In New Promo Video With Angel Reese

DDG just made it too easy for the trolls...

DDG recently posted up with Angel Reese to promote his new song with Real Boston Richey, and it was a bit of a backfire in one particular way. Of course, you can probably imagine what the mistake was in the video, and we'll let the rapper himself explain it in his comment under the Instagram post below: "she had heels on, we the same height i swear." A lot of people joked about the height difference here more than actually focus on the track itself. Well, that was probably the point, as any sort of engagement online is positive as long as you don't mind the ends justifying the means.

If you want to actually check the song out, it goes by "What U Bad For" and it sees DDG talk about his recent breakup with Halle Bailey. "Thing about Halo mommy, you know that’s my baby forever," he rapped about their son and his mother. "Y'all know that I love that [girl]." If only he and Real Boston Richey used a more compelling beat to maybe emphasize these points more.

Nevertheless, a lot of people are still curious about what happened between DDG and Halle Bailey, especially since they welcomed their son Halo into the world so soon ago. He admitted that he still hasn't moved on from their split back in October, whereas she hasn't said much about the whole thing other than chastising him for taking Halo to a Kai Cenat stream without letting her know about it. Still, amid a lot of online attacks that both receive, they always defend each other and course-correct wherever possible to take the load off the other person.