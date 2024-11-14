DDG Wishes He Was A “Deadbeat”

DDG is stressed out.

It's been a busy year for DDG. For one, the YouTuber and rapper navigated his first year of fatherhood following the arrival of his son with Halle Bailey, Halo. He proceeded to announce he and Bailey's breakup in October, and has since gotten into a bit of online drama with the Little Mermaid actress. He's also been a frequent target for online criticism. This is usually based on his parenting skills or his former relationship. Apparently, all of this has started to weigh heavily on DDG, based on a new tweet.

Recently, he took to X to vent, and to joke that his life would be much easier if he didn't have so many things going for him. According to him, this makes him a magnet for hate, which he's had enough of. "Being handsome, rich, a good dad & successful is stressful," he wrote simply. "Sh*t come wit unnecessary hate & judgement for no reason. I wish i was a broke ugly deadbeat dad.. U n****s got it easy." Fans are sure that both Bailey and Halo are glad things are the way they are. They can't blame DDG for feeling frustrated, however.

DDG Vents On X

After all, the 27-year-old recently admitted that he hasn't moved on from his ex yet, despite rumors that he might be romantically involved with someone new. He was spotted getting up close and personal with Baddies star Ahna Mac for a video shoot, leading to rumors that they were more than just collaborators. DDG quickly shut these rumors down, however, making it clear that he's focused on his family for the time being.

According to him, he'd even be willing to have more kids in the next few years with the "same person," as he doesn't want to have children with multiple people. "No, I'm not dating," he explained at the time. "I haven't moved on." At the time of writing, Bailey has yet to address his remarks.