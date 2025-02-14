Halle Bailey Just Wants Some Good Loving On "Back and Forth"

Halle is back after several months without a new single.

On "Back and Forth," Halle Bailey sounds like she's in a newer relationship with someone who hasn't been with the most loving people. "Sometimes, you trip on me, babe / And I know it's 'cause I'm not what you're used to / Get out your feelings for me, babe / No one has loved you like me, I would never fool you," she urges to this man on the first verse. She just wants a healthy relationship and with this person particular. Halle sees potential and just wants to get down business as things get more provocative towards the end. "And you don't wanna argue with me, with me (Ah-ah) / You say I've been a bad girl, teach me, teach me (Ah-ah)." Check out Halle's newest effort below.

Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid star and vocal powerhouse, is making a rare appearance this weekend with "Back and Forth." It's the 24-year-old's first single since August's "Because I Love You." Overall, she's the more cautious sister when it comes to dropping new music. Chloe is coming off her sophomore project Trouble In Paradise, as well as some big-time features for artists like Joey Bada$$ , Childish Gambino , and Khalid. However, it's not due to a lack of confidence nor talent. Halle is just as gifted , and it shows whenever she does choose to express herself. It's why we are so eager for her to drop a project. With "Back and Forth" now here, it's got us convinced we can't be too far away from an album announcement.

