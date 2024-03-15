Halle Pours Her Heart Out On "In Your Hands"

Halle Bailey is someone who fans have been keeping tabs on for quite some time. Overall, she burst onto the scene with her sister Chloe. As part of the group Chloe x Halle, the two were able to accomplish a lot. However, they are now transitioning into solo careers. Chloe dropped an album last year, and it coincided with Halle's foray into acting. If you remember, she played Ariel in The Little Mermaid. It was easily the role of a lifetime for her, and she was able to make the most of it.

Since that time, Halle has been looking to branch out and launch her own solo career. She recently came out with a song called "Angel" and it proved to be a hit. Subsequently, fans have been waiting for a follow-up. Well, on Thursday, Halle began teasing that follow-up with an image of her holding a guitar in the middle of the desert. It was the foreshadowing of a new single, which ultimately came out hours ago. Below, you can find the music video for her new track "In Your Hands."

Halle Continues Her Solo Stylings

This song has grand instrumentation and in many respects, pays homage to singers like Whitney Houston and even Celine Dion. Halle's voice is spectacular and soars above the instrumental. It is another example of how the singer has grown over the years. Moreover, the songwriting is heartbreaking as Halle describes a lover who she believes will never find someone like her again.

Be sure to let us know what you think of this new Halle track, in the comments section down below. Are you excited about Halle's burgeoning solo career? What are your expectations moving forward?

Quotable Lyrics:

Our love is like the moonlight in the dark

No better feelings than your warm hand

You're the only name I call out when it's hard

'Cause, baby, only you know who I am

