Sexyy Red Changes St. Louis To Sexyy Land In "Fake Jammin" Music Video

Sexyy Red changes her hometown into her town.

After touring the nation supporting her buzzing album, In Sexyy We Trust, Sexyy Red’s campaign continues with releasing the album’s latest music video for “Fake Jammin.” In the visual, she returns home and makes some noticeable changes to the landscape. The St. Louis native turns everyday settings into her personal stage, flaunting cash in a local beauty supply shop and transforming a Wendy’s into a lively “Sexyy’s” takeover. Dressed in a sparkling pink tracksuit with bunny ears, Sexyy dominates the screen with her magnetic presence. She premiered the video during a livestream with Kai Cenat, creating instant buzz before hitting other platforms.

Sexyy Red supports Lil Durk in the video, with it beginning with a “Free Smurk” sign. Durk and Sexyy originally collaborated in 2023 on the track "Hellcat SRTs 2." “Fake Jammin’” shows her talent for commanding every environment she enters, whether it's a beauty store or a fast-food restaurant. As she wraps up the year on a high note, all indications suggest that Sexyy Red will continue her unstoppable momentum into 2025, solidifying her dominance in music and beyond. Hip-hop has embraced her country grammar.

Sexyy Red Promotes “Free Lil Durk” In “Fake Jammin” Video

Sexyy Red's latest release adds to a phenomenal 2024 for the undeniable superstar. Outside of music, she has appeared on WWE programming on multiple occasions. The new video follows the entertainer's release of her custom lip gloss line. Fans interested in the collection can find more details online, enhancing her cultural impact.