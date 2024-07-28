Sexyy Red Earns Praise From SZA With Dream Con Photo Dump

Sexyy Red looks like she had a blast at Dream Con.

Sexyy Red has shared a series of pictures from her appearance at Dream Con on Instagram in which she shows off her outfit, poses with Kai Cenat and Mark Phillips, and more. "Da Sexyy Devil just arrived to Dreamcon," she captioned the post.

Several celebrities popped up in the comments section in celebration of the pictures. "COME ONNNN HEALTH LENGTH AND STAYED FLAT ALL DAY [heart eyes & flame emojis] git it sexxyyy," SZA wrote under the post. Omeretta The Great added: "It’s the natural hair for me." Other fans joined in on the praise as well. "SHE SEXYY AND CAN ROCK HER REAL HAIR TOO," one user wrote. Another was more critical: "Glorifying gunz, glorifying hood behavior, glorifying being ratchet… REPENT AND TURN BACK TO JESUS CHRIST BEFORE ITS TOO LATE!"

Sexyy Red Performs At Governors' Ball

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sexyy Red performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

The trip to Dream Con comes as Sexyy prepares to embark on her upcoming Sexyy Red 4 President tour. The run of shows will see her performing across a total of 24 dates from August through October. She's bringing along Hunxho, Loe Shimmy, and BlakeIANA as special guests. After a report from Touring Data claiming she's been dealing with low ticket sales, rumors about her having to cancel concerts quickly began to spread online. She recently denied them in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "My fans are buying tickets we’re doin just fine we not cancelling no tour dis cancelling sh*t all cap," she wrote.

Sexyy Red Shares Pics From Dream Con

