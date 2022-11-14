It isn’t difficult to find people with impassioned reactions to Kanye West and this one comes from Jenifer Lewis. For years, headlines have stormed pop culture about Ye’s rants, resulting in a massive fallout. The world witnessed as West unraveled following news of his divorce from Kim Kardashian. He went on the attack against anyone he felt was against him, and it was clear that no one was safe.

During an appearance on The Pascal Show, Lewis didn’t mince words about West. “I’m sick of Kanye,” she said. “I was sick of him before he did all this. I don’t care what he’s dealing with. Shut your f*cking mouth.”

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“You go sit down somewhere. All them kids who look up to his ass,” she continued. Lewis then directed her attention to West, himself. “Hey! Kanye. My name is Jenifer Lewis. I’m famous, too. Not as famous as you. That does not excuse you from doing what you should be doing. Go get help, baby. Your children are looking at you. You hush now.”

Lewis told West that she understands the “pain [he’s] going through” because she “went through it.” The acclaimed actress wants Ye to get help for both his kids and “the next generation.” She added, “They gave you everything. They listened to your music. Just because you consider yourself a genius and a lot of people do…Van Gogh was a genius. He cut his f*ckin’ ear off.”

West has reportedly been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. It is something that Lewis has said she, too, has dealt with throughout her career. She detailed her experiences in her book, The Mother of Black Hollywood.

“When she said, ‘mental illness,’ I thought, ‘b—, you crazy.’ I associated mental illness with people who couldn’t function, with straitjackets… When [the therapist] explained the details, I gasped. You mean, there is a name for describing why I talk fast and walk fast and rage, create drama, and speed when I drive a car? Compulsive, you say? The doodling, the braiding and unbraiding my hair? The arguing with people and storming off? Kicking s—, throwing s—? Yeah, okay, I guess all of that describes me.”

Lewis’s comments about West have created a divide. Some have agreed with her sentiments, while others continue to stand in solidarity with West. Most recently, the Rap mogul surfaced in a video where he stated he couldn’t be controlled. Additionally, West also stated that there were several prominent figures who were sacrificed. This includes his mother, Donda West, as well as Bill Cosby’s son and Michael Jordan’s father.

Kanye West triples down



"They can't control me. There isn't a name I won't name." pic.twitter.com/GGihnUHlyF — Different🇷🇺 (@Sholinge_) November 14, 2022

[via]