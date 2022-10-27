Kanye West’s personal and professional relationships are currently strained due to his controversial behavior in recent months. In less than one week, the 45-year star formerly known as Ye has been dropped by his booking agency, lawyer and the Creative Arts Agency, the agency that has represented him since 2016.

In the same week, Adidas, Gap and Foot Locker opted to severe their ties with the stars. While many corporations ended their relationship with Ye’ after speaking out on his hateful remarks, Spotify decided to keep the Donda rapper’s music on the streaming service despite his outbursts. On Wednesday, Spotify chief Daniel Ek called West’s remarks “just awful comments,” while noting that Spotify won’t be removing the rapper’s music from the platform.

LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 30: Vanguard Award winner Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

He added that it is ultimately up to Ye’s label, Universal Music Group’s Def Jam, to pull his music from the streaming service if they felt compelled to. “It’s really just his music, and his music doesn’t violate our policy,” Elk explained. “It’s up to his label, if they want to take action or not.”

Elk’s comments come on the heels of Ye’ being escorted out of Sketchers office of Tuesday after showing up to their Los Angeles office unannounced. The shoe company released a statement saying, “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The company added, “The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Kanye has yet to speak out on his severed relationships.