Kanye West clearly has a bone to pick with Jewish businessmen, and he isn’t quitting with the harmful rhetoric. While it seemed like Ye was actually taking a break from social media, he decided to hop back on Twitter last night, where he knows he will no longer be policed.

Ye spoke about a bevy of topics, including Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. In fact, West went after Shaq, who recently called Kyrie an “idiot.” Kanye took exception to this and called out O’Neal for his business dealings with Jamie Salter.

Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter



Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq



I said “Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights” pic.twitter.com/M36WhsMFf1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2022

“Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq I said ‘Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights,'” Kanye wrote.

Shaq wasn’t going to let this slide as he immediately hopped on Twitter to offer a reply to Kanye. As you can see, Shaq felt as though Ye was speaking about something he actually knows nothing about. The NBA legend takes tremendous pride in his business acumen, and he wasn’t going to let Kanye slander his name on Twitter.

“Believe me you don’t know me like that,” Shaq wrote. “Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye west ‘I got more money than you, so why would i listen to you’ take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day brother.”

Believe me you don’t know me like that. Worry about your business, and to quote the once great Kanye west “ I got more money than you, so why would i listen to you” take my advice get your family business in order. Have a great day brother. — SHAQ (@SHAQ) November 4, 2022

Kanye’s rant against Shaq went against one of his earlier posts in the evening. In the tweet below, Ye said that he was taking a 30-day cleanse that would include a “verbal fast” as well as “no intercourse.” That said, it seems as though Ye still wants to frequent his Twitter, which shouldn’t be surprising given the state he’s in right now.

I’m not talking to nooobody for a month pic.twitter.com/g1JYFmCGEo — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

Today should be an interesting day on Twitter, especially following Kyrie’s apology. We’re sure Kanye will have a lot to say throughout the day, and only time will tell whether or not it gets him in more trouble.