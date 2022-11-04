The backlash from Kanye West’s anti-Semitic outburst continues to unfold. Earlier this week, it was reported that the famed rapper would often express his affinity for Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Shortly after the story broke, it was reported that Ye allegedly paid off the former employee who made the claims about his adoration of Hitler.

According to reports, West paid a settlement to the former employee, who also says the Donda rapper mentioned conspiracy theories about Jewish people. NBC News also spoke to six other people who said they worked with Ye — or have been around him professionally — who claimed he would voice conspiracy theories about Jewish people while applauding Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

Rapper Kanye West, left, shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. West, a recording artist and prominent Trump supporter, is at the White House to have lunch with the president and to meet with presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner who has spearheaded the administrations efforts overhaul the criminal justice system. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

No word on when exactly the settlement was reached. However, the news outlet says they will be withholding certain information to avoid identifying the person who came to the settlement with the Yeezy designer. The settlement, obtained by NBC, shows that some of the accusations against the 45-year old star stretch back seven years — way before his recent controversial outbursts.

Conceptual artist Ryder Ripps who worked with West between 2014 and 2018, told NBC, “With this pattern that’s happening and with the doubling and tripling down of all this, it’s pretty obvious that this is some kind of disgusting, hate-filled, strange Nazi obsession.” He continued, “There is a line, and I think, like, he’s crossed. I genuinely think that he’s crossed it with his current actions and beyond just, like, this is offensive, like these words are offensive. Because I’ve seen an uptick of people, like, personally attacking me… like calling me a Jew on Instagram and Twitter.”

Kanye has denied the employees; claims. The report comes on the heels of several corporations severing ties with the Chicago native. Share your thoughts below.

[Via]