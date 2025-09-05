Charleston White is showing no mercy despite a federal gun case rocking his foe Boosie Badazz's world right now, and even more legal trouble for Boosie's son Tootie Raww. According to an exclusive report from AllHipHop's Chuck Creekmur, Tootie was actually arrested in Atlanta like White had claimed. But things are a little more complicated.

For starters, AHH caught footage that reportedly confirms Raww led police on a brief chase before facing them in the woods. Law enforcement reportedly found various illegal guns on his possession, such as a Glock with a "switch" modification.

"This happened in the midtown Atlanta area," an eyewitness reportedly claimed. "It looked like they were roughing him up in the bushes. But he was running away, so that is to be expected. I saw him run past my car. And then I started recording. The police had been watching them so they shouldn’t be surprised that they got arrested."

Tootie Raww has faced legal trouble before, and Boosie Badazz is in the middle of some of his own. Reportedly, his charges over this recent incident include firearm possession of a sawed-off shotgun and rifle, felony charges, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a silencer, possession of a machine gun, and a misdemeanor charge of willfully obstructing the cops.

Boosie Badazz Charleston White Beef

However, law enforcement hasn't publicly addressed this arrest of the 21-year-old at press time, so take all these details with a grain of salt. The eyewitness source claimed the police arrested other individuals. Another claim in alleged concurrence with the area's businesses is that they fronted a trap house as a recording studio, which police allegedly surveilled for a long time. But again, no law enforcement or media authorities have confirmed these allegations or spoken out about the case. We will see if Boosie Badazz or his son Tootie Raww address this.

Most notably, though, the eyewitness source questioned Charleston White's claim about Boosie Badazz's son's arrest. He claimed that he was the one who got him arrested, but the source has questions.

"Charleston White was not there at all," the eyewitness reportedly claimed. "So he didn’t have anything to do with it because they were already watching them. But I don’t know how he found out so fast. That is beyond me." Authorities haven't confirmed White's participation either at press time.