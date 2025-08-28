Prosecutors are recommending a two-year prison sentence for Boosie Badazz after he formally pleaded guilty to one count of illegal gun ownership. He appeared in court to enter his plea on Tuesday, where he faced a maximum of 15 years behind bars.
With the plea deal, authorities revealed new insight into the case against Boosie. They claim he traveled with the weapons in question aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Georgia to San Diego on the same day as his arrest. “Neither the Glock, the Hellcat, nor the ammunition were manufactured in California,” they wrote in court documents, obtained by Billboard. “Therefore, by the mere presence in San Diego, [the guns] traveled in and affected interstate commerce.”
Elsewhere in the filing, prosecutors revealed that they aren't seeking any kind of monetary fine, noting Boosie’s “limited financial prospects.” They did, however, recommend three years of supervised release after Boosie finishes the prison sentence.
Boosie Badazz Plea Deal
Authorities originally charged Boosie with allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2023. While monitoring the Instagram feed of a “known gang member," they claim they spotted him appearing to be in the possession of a handgun. Police tracked him down and found the same gun in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Earlier this month, he announced his decision to accept a plea deal on X (formerly Twitter). "JUST ACCEPTED A PLEA FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ON MY GUN CASE," he wrote at the time. "I THOUGHT THIS CASE WAS OVER N I WAS GOING TO GET ON WITH MY LIFE BUT 'GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES' N IM TIRED OF FIGHTING. TALKED TO MY FAMILY N THIS IS THE RIGHT DECISION. TO ALL MY FANS ACROSS THE WORLD SAY A PRAYER FOR YA BOY N GO GET THE NEW ALBUM #wordsofarealone." In recent days, Charleston White has been calling him out on social media. Boosie will return to the courtroom for a sentencing hearing in November.