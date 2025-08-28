Prosecutors are recommending a two-year prison sentence for Boosie Badazz after he formally pleaded guilty to one count of illegal gun ownership. He appeared in court to enter his plea on Tuesday, where he faced a maximum of 15 years behind bars.

With the plea deal, authorities revealed new insight into the case against Boosie. They claim he traveled with the weapons in question aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Georgia to San Diego on the same day as his arrest. “Neither the Glock, the Hellcat, nor the ammunition were manufactured in California,” they wrote in court documents, obtained by Billboard. “Therefore, by the mere presence in San Diego, [the guns] traveled in and affected interstate commerce.”

Elsewhere in the filing, prosecutors revealed that they aren't seeking any kind of monetary fine, noting Boosie’s “limited financial prospects.” They did, however, recommend three years of supervised release after Boosie finishes the prison sentence.

Boosie Badazz Plea Deal

Authorities originally charged Boosie with allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2023. While monitoring the Instagram feed of a “known gang member," they claim they spotted him appearing to be in the possession of a handgun. Police tracked him down and found the same gun in his vehicle during a traffic stop.