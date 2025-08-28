Feds Reveal Their Recommendation For Boosie Badazz's Prison Sentence

BY Cole Blake 3.2K Views
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Boosie Badazz performed the last set at the 2024 Louisville Funk Fest on Waterfront Park Friday evening June 21, 2024. © Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Boosie Badazz will return to the courtroom for a formal sentencing hearing in his illegal gun ownership in November.

Prosecutors are recommending a two-year prison sentence for Boosie Badazz after he formally pleaded guilty to one count of illegal gun ownership. He appeared in court to enter his plea on Tuesday, where he faced a maximum of 15 years behind bars.

With the plea deal, authorities revealed new insight into the case against Boosie. They claim he traveled with the weapons in question aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Georgia to San Diego on the same day as his arrest. “Neither the Glock, the Hellcat, nor the ammunition were manufactured in California,” they wrote in court documents, obtained by Billboard. “Therefore, by the mere presence in San Diego, [the guns] traveled in and affected interstate commerce.”

Elsewhere in the filing, prosecutors revealed that they aren't seeking any kind of monetary fine, noting Boosie’s “limited financial prospects.” They did, however, recommend three years of supervised release after Boosie finishes the prison sentence.

Boosie Badazz Plea Deal

Authorities originally charged Boosie with allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2023. While monitoring the Instagram feed of a “known gang member," they claim they spotted him appearing to be in the possession of a handgun. Police tracked him down and found the same gun in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Earlier this month, he announced his decision to accept a plea deal on X (formerly Twitter). "JUST ACCEPTED A PLEA FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ON MY GUN CASE," he wrote at the time. "I THOUGHT THIS CASE WAS OVER N I WAS GOING TO GET ON WITH MY LIFE BUT 'GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES' N IM TIRED OF FIGHTING. TALKED TO MY FAMILY N THIS IS THE RIGHT DECISION. TO ALL MY FANS ACROSS THE WORLD SAY A PRAYER FOR YA BOY N GO GET THE NEW ALBUM #wordsofarealone." In recent days, Charleston White has been calling him out on social media. Boosie will return to the courtroom for a sentencing hearing in November.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
