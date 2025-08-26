Charleston White Says He's Hoping Boosie Badazz Gets The Max Sentence In His Gun Case

BY Cole Blake 668 Views
The Millennium Tour - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 4: Rapper Boosie Badazz performs onstage during The Millennium Tour at State Farm Arena on April 4, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Charleston White is once again trolling Boosie Badazz for taking a plea deal in his federal gun case, earlier this month.

Charleston White went off on Boosie Badazz in another trolling post on social media, as caught by DJ Akademiks. In doing so, he remarked that he's hoping the rapper gets the maximum sentence in his federal gun case as he's set to finally attend his sentencing hearing. Boosie took a plea deal in the case, earlier this month.

Taking to Instagram, White shared a video of himself ranting about his disdain for Boosie. In the caption, he wrote: "It’s count down time! @torencehatch1g gets sentenced in federal court tomorrow! I hope they give him a new Chinese name, 'He-Hang-Hi… Can any man of you Black Americans (who worship Black celebrities) tell me is this little boogie karma, since y’all always talking about karma is gonna get me! Shout out to the White Judge and the White District Attorney who picked up that state gun change and charged him federally! This is a great day in hip hop for the 9 mu*dered Black males and their families, who have been ignored for too long! Justice for the victims of gun violence."

Boosie Badazz's Gun Case

As for the federal gun case, authorities originally charged Boosie with allegedly being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2023. Boosie announced his decision to accept a plea deal on X (formerly Twitter), earlier this month. "JUST ACCEPTED A PLEA FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ON MY GUN CASE," he wrote at the time. "I THOUGHT THIS CASE WAS OVER N I WAS GOING TO GET ON WITH MY LIFE BUT 'GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES' N IM TIRED OF FIGHTING. TALKED TO MY FAMILY N THIS IS THE RIGHT DECISION. TO ALL MY FANS ACROSS THE WORLD SAY A PRAYER FOR YA BOY N GO GET THE NEW ALBUM #wordsofarealone."

After Boosie made the announcement, Charleston White remarked that he hopes Boosie dies in jail. "Boosie really thought he wasn't going to jail," he said during a live stream. "I knew he was going ... I couldn't wait to celebrate."

