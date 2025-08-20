Boosie Badazz Reacts To Charleston White Hoping He Dies In Jail 

BY Caroline Fisher 271 Views
Boosie Badazz Charleston White Jail Hip Hop News
Rapper Boosie orders lunch as he visits That's My Dog, Jr., in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday April 2, 2019. Mickey Welsh / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this month, Boosie Badazz accepted a plea deal in his federal gun case, and he's preparing for sentencing.

Boosie Badazz's legal issues continue, and earlier this month, he decided to accept a plea deal in his federal gun case. He took to X to share the news with his followers, revealing that he believes it was the best option for him. "JUST ACCEPTED A PLEA FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ON MY GUN CASE," he declared at the time. "I THOUGHT THIS CASE WAS OVER N I WAS GOING TO GET ON WITH MY LIFE BUT 'GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES' N IM TIRED OF FIGHTING."

Boosie was charged with possession of a firearm as a felon in 2023, but eventually, the case was dismissed. Unfortunately for him, prosecutors indicted him on the same charge in 2024. The news resulted in plenty of supportive responses from fans, but it also captured the attention of Boosie's longtime foe Charleston White.

He quickly went live, making it clear that he's happy to see the Louisiana rapper dealing with more legal woes. "Boosie really thought he wasn't going to jail," he said during the stream. "I knew he was going ... I couldn't wait to celebrate." White even claimed that he hopes Boosie dies in jail.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Gets Candid About Accepting Plea Deal In Federal Gun Case

Boosie Badazz Plea Deal

The performer was asked about this during a recent interview with VladTV, and seemed uninterested in making amends with the personality. "I don't need no apology," he said upon learning that Vlad had tried to get White to apologize. Obviously, he has bigger things to worry about these days as he prepares for his sentencing.

He still has several obligations to fulfill too, including shows and his annual pool party. Earlier this month, he took to Instagram to confirm that these events will still be happening as planned despite the plea deal.

"My DM full, a lot of people keep in my DM tripping about my shows in September because I go for my plea August 26th," he explained.. "Once you take a plea, your sentencing ain't till two, three months after it. So I'm gonna be at every show, of course."

Read More: Charleston White Mocks Boosie Badazz After Rapper Accepts Plea Deal In Gun Case

