Charleston White Claims He Got Boosie Badazz's Son Tootie Raww Arrested

Charleston White and Boosie Badazz have been beefing for a very long time, and we doubt things will ever get better. That's because the latter's federal case hasn't stopped the former from dragging him online, and now he's roping Boosie's son Tootie Raww into the mix.

In a social media video caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, White claims that he got Tootie arrested for having a Glock with a switch within two hours of Charleston arriving in Atlanta. This is a completely unsubstantiated claim at press time, as no official reports of Raww's arrest have emerged.

"Somebody tell TMZ, Tootie Raww, Lil Boosie's son, I just put his a** in jail," Charleston White trolled concerning Boosie Badazz. "I told his baby mama, don't be talking that goddamn s**t to me. I knew that boy had that switch in it. [...] Tootie Raww, breaking news, I got [his] a** arrested within two hours of stepping foot on Atlanta soil. I told y'all I was gon' get him. Somebody go get my police bag. [...] Boosie, the only reason I keep it comical and just don't go in is because you smart. But your son been harassing me, Boosie. [...] I got in Atlanta, and guess what I had to do? 'Have y'all got that boy yet?' And lo and behold..."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Relives The Time Adin Ross Tried To Ambush Him With Charleston White

Charleston White Boosie Badazz Beef

"Boosie's people, leave me alone," Charleston continued. "Bad s**t is happening to y'all, and I ain't got nothing to do with it. I think it's the Lord. You know what? I think it's that karma that y'all be trying to get me to believe in. I think karma got Tootie. If you don't want karma to get you, turn right, and go straight, motherf***er. [...] Boosie, you in trouble, your boy in trouble. Boy, I bet that pressure on your a**. [...] This is the best time of my life."

Elsewhere, Charleston White gave his props to T.I.'s son King Harris and also called out YSL Woody. He also thanked those allegedly responsible for Tootie Raww's alleged arrest.

We'll see where Boosie Badazz and Charleston White's beef goes next. In any case, the former's probably not happy about these allegations.