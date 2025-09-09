Sparking controversy is certainly nothing new for Charleston White, and recently, he did just that during a visit to a HBCU. Reportedly, he stopped by Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi to take part in a debate in front of students when things took a heated turn.

In a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk, he's seen making some negative comments about the Black community before storming out of the room. From there, he's followed by what appears to be a group of students from the school. "F*ck racism, I don't believe in racism," he shouts. "Why would you come to an HBCU?" an onlooker asks.

After the ordeal, White took to his YouTube channel to share his side of the story. "When I get here, they got a whole forum set up. They got the news there," he began. "I didn't know I'm scheduled to speak at a school, but I didn't know it was two schools."

He then claimed he was debating someone he called "Dr. Scholar." According to him, Dr. Scholar merged topics of "snitching, race, class, gender, and sex into civil rights topics."

Charleston White Boosie Badazz Beef

"But when I heard a line of questioning, I was taken aback," White claimed. "So I'm listening to this n***a Dr. Scholar intertwine snitching into slavery, persecution, oppression. So I said, man, let me let me talk real to these kids."

This is far from the first time White has ruffled feathers recently, however. Earlier this month, he took to social media to allege that he got Boosie Badazz's son Tootie Raww arrested. "I got [his] a** arrested within two hours of stepping foot on Atlanta soil," he alleged. "I told y'all I was gon' get him."

According to reports, Tootie was recently arrested, but it wasn't actually because of Charleston White as he'd led fans to believe.