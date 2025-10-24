Kash Patel Unleashes On Stephen A. Smith's Commentary On NBA Gambling Arrests

BY Zachary Horvath 441 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nba
Sep 17, 2025; Washington, DC, USA; FBI Director Kash Patel testifies in front of the House Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., on Sept.17, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY via Imagn Images Sep 22, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Broadcaster Stephen A. Smith prior to the game between the Baltimore Ravens against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer via Imagn Images
Yesterday, the FBI made a sweeping arrest of 30+ NBA players, coaches, and mafia members linked to two different illegal gambling cases.

Despite the NBA being back in full swing as of this Tuesday, that's not the main storyline right now. Instead, the focus is on a historic arrest which was conducted by the FBI yesterday, October 23. Over 30 people, including players, coaches and mafia members were handcuffed. However, it's not all tied to just one case.

For example, Chauncey Billups, head coach of the Portland Trailblazers, was linked to an alleged illegal poker operation. His case deals with the mafia and non-sports related gambling. Overall, this is all still pretty fresh news and there's going to plenty more to come.

That goes for theories and commentary on the situation as well. Stephen A. Smith, star of ESPN's First Take, shared his thoughts on the wild matter, suggesting that this whole bust is political. More specifically, he's implying that Donald Trump is behind this.

If you have been following the former sports journalist recently, you may know he's been rubbing elbows with commentators in the space. He's especially been doing so on his eponymous radio talk show.

Read More: Kevin McCall & Chris Brown's Most Memorable Collaborations

NBA Gambling Arrests

But this warning he issued occurred on First Take. He said, "Tell me when we’ve seen that… We’ve seen accusations before. We’ve seen athletes get in trouble with the law before. You don’t see the director of the FBI having a press conference. It’s not coincidental... not an accident. It’s a statement, and it’s a warning that more is coming."

He continued, "This is just the tip of the iceberg. It’s very concerning. We don’t know where this is gonna go. But everybody better brace themselves, because he’s coming."

Kash Patel, the FBI director, caught wind off his commentary and laughed it off on The Ingraham Angle, hosted by Fox News host Laura Ingraham. "I’m the FBI director. I decide which arrest to conduct and which not to conduct," he said per the New York Post. "That may be the single dumbest thing I’ve ever heard out of anyone in modern history. And I live most of my time in Washington, DC. It’s right up there with Adam Schiff. We arrest people for crimes."

As we said earlier, Billups is one of a few notable names in the NBA that were handcuffed. Journeyman point guard Terry Rozier, who's currently on the Miami Heat was arrested too. However, his directly relates to prop bets and multiple sportsbooks across several states flagging increased betting activity on his "unders" for stats. Former Cleveland Cavaliers player and coach Damon Jones was arrested as well.

Read More: The 7 Most Outrageous Sp5der Pieces

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
NBA: Preseason-Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz Sports Chauncey Billups & Terry Rozier Arrested Following FBI Investigation 753
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 78.9K
Syndication: USA TODAY Politics Kash Patel Claims There Are Over 100,000 Gang Members In Chicago 2.5K
Harry How/Getty Images Pop Culture Lebron James Says "We Live In Two Americas" Following U.S. Capitol Riots 1424
Comments 0