Mase Claims There's A Snitching Epidemic Amid NBA Gambling Scandal

Mase and Cam'ron get up to all sorts of antics on their sports talk show It Is What It Is, including their unfiltered commentary on various headlines in the sports world. The big one these days concerns federal investigations into illegal sports gambling allegations roping in big NBA names like Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier, and Damon Jones.

For those unaware, federal authorities accused them of colluding with the New York City mafia to scam folks out of millions via online betting schemes and illegal poker games. Killa Cam's cohost took things in a very different direction while reacting to this on air, alluding to previous scandals and even hip-hop narratives like the recent Atlanta snitching drama.

"The last nine months have been the most snitching I've ever heard of," the Harlem World MC expressed, as caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram. "This might be the most snitching I've ever seen in life. [...] The snitch reporters made it all the way to the NBA. Everybody's snitching. I don't know nobody that's not snitching. *laughs* This s**t last 12 months, might be the most snitching I've ever seen, man. I saw a rapper snitch today. It brought me to tears. I can't believe no gangster rap. I can't even listen to it. That's part of why I ain't want to put no music out. I can't listen to gangster rap no more. I don't believe none of it.

NBA Gambling Scandal

"The snitching has made it to the NBA," Mase continued. "Who would've ever [thought] that? For crimes. This is crazy. Everybody's telling. Listen, I can't say nobody's snitching, but people are going in, they're walking out as soon as they get in. I can't throw away my brain. It's too many people throwing away their brain. Somebody got arrested a few months ago and then, everybody gets arrested this week. It's a lot to unpack. I can't say nobody's snitching, but it just feels like everybody's snitching."