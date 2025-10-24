Mase Claims There's A Snitching Epidemic Amid NBA Gambling Scandal

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 220 Views
Mase Claims Snitching Epidemic NBA Gambling Scandal Hip Hop News
May 7, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Rapper and recording artist Cam'ron (left) and Mase sit court side during the Phoenix Suns against the Denver Nuggets during game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Mase had some harsh words for the illegal gambling accusations against big NBA names like Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier.

Mase and Cam'ron get up to all sorts of antics on their sports talk show It Is What It Is, including their unfiltered commentary on various headlines in the sports world. The big one these days concerns federal investigations into illegal sports gambling allegations roping in big NBA names like Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier, and Damon Jones.

For those unaware, federal authorities accused them of colluding with the New York City mafia to scam folks out of millions via online betting schemes and illegal poker games. Killa Cam's cohost took things in a very different direction while reacting to this on air, alluding to previous scandals and even hip-hop narratives like the recent Atlanta snitching drama.

"The last nine months have been the most snitching I've ever heard of," the Harlem World MC expressed, as caught by DJ Akademiks on Instagram. "This might be the most snitching I've ever seen in life. [...] The snitch reporters made it all the way to the NBA. Everybody's snitching. I don't know nobody that's not snitching. *laughs* This s**t last 12 months, might be the most snitching I've ever seen, man. I saw a rapper snitch today. It brought me to tears. I can't believe no gangster rap. I can't even listen to it. That's part of why I ain't want to put no music out. I can't listen to gangster rap no more. I don't believe none of it.

Read More: Kash Patel Unleashes On Stephen A. Smith's Commentary On NBA Gambling Arrests

NBA Gambling Scandal

"The snitching has made it to the NBA," Mase continued. "Who would've ever [thought] that? For crimes. This is crazy. Everybody's telling. Listen, I can't say nobody's snitching, but people are going in, they're walking out as soon as they get in. I can't throw away my brain. It's too many people throwing away their brain. Somebody got arrested a few months ago and then, everybody gets arrested this week. It's a lot to unpack. I can't say nobody's snitching, but it just feels like everybody's snitching."

Cam'ron had his own divisive thoughts, positing that folks tried to get themselves out of trouble by implicating others. "This is the most snitching I've seen since New Jack City," Mase added. "It's going to definitely have a damper on the NBA. And they did it on the first day. It was planned, it was definitely planned."

Read More: Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner's NYC Condo Named In NBA-Related Gambling Case

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
