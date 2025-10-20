YFN Lucci is back in society after being behind bars for four years. He returned on January 31, 2025, after pleading guilty to one count of violating the Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act. He was initially hit with 20 years and 10 years of probation.

But he was able to get out way ahead of schedule and is now on supervised release. At the end of the day, that's the better of two evils. Since getting out, YFN Lucci has put out a new album in ALREADY LEGEND. which made landfall on September 26.

He's also been busy doing interviews with various podcasts, including Cam Newton's over the weekend. There hour-and-45-minute-long sit-down saw them discuss Gunna, Atlanta, and Young Thug.

However, there was one topic in particular that was extremely hilarious. Caught by Raphousetv, Cam asked what folks would have heard if his phone calls from behind bars leaked. Instead of incriminating evidence or rap gossip, it sounds like a majority of his conversations were extremely NSFW.

"Man, you might hear some moaning and sh*t... phone sex," Lucci said as Cam and his crew started bursting into tears of laughter.

"They'd be like 'this boy a freak.'"

YFN Lucci Young Thug Beef

The "Key to the Streets" rapper then reenacted what one of his calls would have sounded like. "'Bae, we f*cking tonight?'" He added, "I'm gon' talk to y'all n****s later man. Me and my girl finna f*ck, y'all go to sleep man ya heard?'"

If that truly is the case, then we are glad that those are staying private.

On a more serious note, though, it seems like this conversation was sparked by Young Thug and the jail calls that plagued him weeks ahead of UY SCUTI.

Speaking of which, they are now more friendly with each other than they've been in the last several years. They buried the hatchet by collaborating on each other's aforementioned LPs, which also happened to drop on the same day.