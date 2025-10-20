YFN Lucci Hilariously Claims What You Would Hear If His Prison Calls Leaked

YFN Lucci Visits The Ferrari And BT Show On 96.1 The Beat
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 1: Rapper YFN Lucci speaks as he visits The Ferrari and BT Show on 96.1 The Beat at iHeartRadio Studios on October 1, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
YFN Lucci's conversation about leaked phone calls almost certainly has to tie into what Young Thug endured earlier this year.

YFN Lucci is back in society after being behind bars for four years. He returned on January 31, 2025, after pleading guilty to one count of violating the Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act. He was initially hit with 20 years and 10 years of probation.

But he was able to get out way ahead of schedule and is now on supervised release. At the end of the day, that's the better of two evils. Since getting out, YFN Lucci has put out a new album in ALREADY LEGEND. which made landfall on September 26.

He's also been busy doing interviews with various podcasts, including Cam Newton's over the weekend. There hour-and-45-minute-long sit-down saw them discuss Gunna, Atlanta, and Young Thug.

However, there was one topic in particular that was extremely hilarious. Caught by Raphousetv, Cam asked what folks would have heard if his phone calls from behind bars leaked. Instead of incriminating evidence or rap gossip, it sounds like a majority of his conversations were extremely NSFW.

"Man, you might hear some moaning and sh*t... phone sex," Lucci said as Cam and his crew started bursting into tears of laughter.

"They'd be like 'this boy a freak.'"

YFN Lucci Young Thug Beef

The "Key to the Streets" rapper then reenacted what one of his calls would have sounded like. "'Bae, we f*cking tonight?'" He added, "I'm gon' talk to y'all n****s later man. Me and my girl finna f*ck, y'all go to sleep man ya heard?'"

If that truly is the case, then we are glad that those are staying private.

On a more serious note, though, it seems like this conversation was sparked by Young Thug and the jail calls that plagued him weeks ahead of UY SCUTI.

Speaking of which, they are now more friendly with each other than they've been in the last several years. They buried the hatchet by collaborating on each other's aforementioned LPs, which also happened to drop on the same day.

Lucci spoke on why they decided to so, highlighting keeping Atlanta strong and keeping the violence at bay. "First off, we been through a lot. Everybody lost people; we lost people. Most important sh*t, we lost our time. We had to be away from our family. So, coming home, it’s like, damn, what the hell can a n**** do to bro? We gone’ keep doing that sh*t and end up back in jail or one of our homies dead or one of us dead? Or we gone’ fix this sh*t and make this sh*t look good for the A?"

