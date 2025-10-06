A video created with artificial intelligence showing 2Pac shopping at Target is going viral on social media, and fans have had enough of the controversial use of the technology. The clip shows him interacting with fans while adding various items to his cart.

"I know some auntie on Facebook fell for this video saying PAC alive…AI is scary man," one user wrote when The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip. Another added: "Ai is really getting out of hand. I guess people aren’t gonna car until crimes are been committed and placed on the wrong people using Ai but whatever smh."

One more brought up the legal action 2Pac's estate threatened to take against Drake for using an AI-generated voice of the late rapper during his feud with Kendrick Lamar. They wrote: "And his estate should sue them just like they sue Drake."

Other users mentioned the viral boycott against Target over the company's decision to roll back on its diversity, equity, and inclusion measures. "Pac woulda spoke about the DEI shit definitely not shopping at target," one user wrote.

AI Kobe Bryant Video

In addition to the clip of 2Pac, another video of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is circulating online. The video shows him playing the newest NBA 2K video game.