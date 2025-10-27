2Pac famously wrote his iconic song, "Brenda’s Got a Baby," after learning of a 12-year-old girl who threw her baby in a trash heap after being impregnated by her older cousin. Over three decades later, author Jeff Pearlman revealed during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show that the mother and son have reunited. He explained that he helped facilitate the reunion while working on his new book, Only God Can Judge Me: The Many Lives of Tupac Shakur.

The topic began with Eisen asking if there was anyone who didn’t want to talk to him during the research process. “I didn’t get Dr. Dre or Snoop Dogg, but they’re hard to get anyway,” Pearlman revealed, as caught by Billboard. “I did find most people. The vast majority. Classmates, people who worked with him in music, even Death Row employees were pretty open about talking.”

Pearlman then turned to the "breakthrough" in question. After reaching out to a genealogist to help find the baby from "Brenda’s Got a Baby," he met Davonn Hodge. Hodge explained that he previously used Ancestry.com to help identify his family, but hadn't actually met with his mother yet. Pearlman was then able to find the woman, and the two connected later that night.

2Pac "Brenda’s Got A Baby"

2Pac included "Brenda’s Got a Baby" on his 1991 debut album, 2Pacalypse Now. The track peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard US Hot Rap Songs chart, but has remained one of the most iconic songs in the legendary rapper's discography.

Jeff Pearlman's Only God Can Judge Me: The Many Lives of Tupac Shakur released on October 21. In the book, he takes a deep dive in the legendary rapper's life, examining Death Row Records, his work in the film industry with Juice and Poetic Justice, and more.

"Featuring nearly seven hundred original interviews and never-before-published details from every corner of Tupac’s life, the result offers a truly singular portrait of one of modern pop culture’s most towering figures. Guided by the voices of those who knew and lived life alongside him, Only God Can Judge Me captures the layers of a man who, even thirty years after his death, remains as elusive as ever," a synopsis for the book reads.