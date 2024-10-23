50 Cent Explains How Meek Mill Mishandled The Rumors Of His Alleged Relationship With Diddy

BYCole Blake13 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square Garden
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 20: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson performs onstage at STARZ Madison Square Garden "Power" Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ)
50 Cent brought up Meek Mill while discussing Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

50 Cent says that Meek Mill messed up by responding to the rumors that he had an alleged sexual relationship with Diddy. Discussing Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud during an interview with Billboard, 50 brought up Meek Mill to argue that getting stuck on the defensive is always a bad move.

"When you say something that isn’t true, and the person wants to defend themselves, they encourage — the public likes that you’re vulnerable. Because it matters to you that it wasn’t true and they jump on you," 50 explained, before bringing up Meek Mill as an example.

Read More: 50 Cent Recalls Giving Drake This Advice After Kendrick Lamar Beef

Meek Mill Poses With Diddy At Christian Combs' Birthday Party

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 04: Rapper Meek Mill (L) and entertainment mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Christian Casey Combs' 16th birthday party at 1OAK on April 4, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

He continued: "That’s like Meek Mill. When they say Meek is fruity or gay with Puff in the situation now. It’s how he responds to it that makes people talk about it more. It gets bigger and bigger and it turns into a thing going on out there. You don’t hear one thing about French Montana. And French was in that circle and around that a lot. Not one thing, and Meek’s s–t is all over the place. It’s the way they respond to what people say about them publicly. They feel like, 'That bothers you?' If you say anything, then they start harping on that harder. They want the fight to continue."

Meek has denied the allegations about being in a sexual relationship with Diddy time and time again. In September, he said on social media that he wanted to spend $100,000 to launch an investigation into the source of the allegations. 50's comment comes as Diddy remains behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial for charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and Meek Mill on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Earns His First Las Vegas Residency And He's About To Make Bank

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...