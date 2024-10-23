50 Cent Explains How Meek Mill Mishandled The Rumors Of His Alleged Relationship With Diddy

50 Cent brought up Meek Mill while discussing Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

50 Cent says that Meek Mill messed up by responding to the rumors that he had an alleged sexual relationship with Diddy. Discussing Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud during an interview with Billboard, 50 brought up Meek Mill to argue that getting stuck on the defensive is always a bad move.

"When you say something that isn’t true, and the person wants to defend themselves, they encourage — the public likes that you’re vulnerable. Because it matters to you that it wasn’t true and they jump on you," 50 explained, before bringing up Meek Mill as an example.

Read More: 50 Cent Recalls Giving Drake This Advice After Kendrick Lamar Beef

Meek Mill Poses With Diddy At Christian Combs' Birthday Party

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 04: Rapper Meek Mill (L) and entertainment mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Christian Casey Combs' 16th birthday party at 1OAK on April 4, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

He continued: "That’s like Meek Mill. When they say Meek is fruity or gay with Puff in the situation now. It’s how he responds to it that makes people talk about it more. It gets bigger and bigger and it turns into a thing going on out there. You don’t hear one thing about French Montana. And French was in that circle and around that a lot. Not one thing, and Meek’s s–t is all over the place. It’s the way they respond to what people say about them publicly. They feel like, 'That bothers you?' If you say anything, then they start harping on that harder. They want the fight to continue."