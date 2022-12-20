This year’s Michael Jordan signature is the Air Jordan 37. We are quickly approaching the 40th iteration of this shoe, and fans are excited about the future direction of the brand. For now, however, Jumpman has focused on silhouettes that honor the model from 30 years prior.

For example, the Jordan 37 is a take on the Air Jordan 7. Overall, this new shoe has done a great job of paying homage to its predecessor. That said, it can’t be denied that this shoe carves its own lane for itself. Jordan Brand has been giving it some dope colorways, including the following offering which harkens back to the 90s.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 37 Goes Retro

In the images down below, you can find the Air Jordan 37 “Bordeaux.” Of course, this is a reference to the Air Jordan 7 of the same name. Consequently, you would expect the colors to be extremely similar. As you can see from the official photos of this shoe, that assumption is not incorrect.

Firstly, this shoe begins with a grey mesh upper that is helped out by some black overlays. Just like the AJ7, this shoe has a very obvious geometric quality to it. That said, the burgundy, yellow, and blue highlights all fit in nicely throughout the tongue and the outsole.

Bordeaux – Image via Nike

Overall, this is the type of 90s revivalism that you would expect from Jordan Brand by now. It makes for a dope shoe, and we are sure that fans are going to love these. After all, the 90s are coming back in a big way.

Release Details

For those of you out there who want to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of Thursday, January 5th for $185 USD. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 37 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]