Nike Air DT Max ’96 “Black/Varsity Maize” Gets Larger Release

The Nike Air DT Max '96 has recently hit shelves in a striking "Black/Varsity Maize" colorway. This iconic sneaker effortlessly blends black and vibrant yellow hues, injecting a bold flair into its design. With its chunky silhouette and retro aesthetic, the Air DT Max '96 pays homage to its '90s origins while offering contemporary comfort and style. Crafted with premium materials and innovative technology, these sneakers deliver both durability and performance, making them a versatile choice for various activities.

Whether you're hitting the courts or strolling the streets, the Nike Air DT Max '96 in the "Black/Varsity Maize" colorway ensures you stand out with every step. Don't miss the opportunity to elevate your sneaker game with these classic kicks. Grab a pair now and make a bold statement wherever you go. Overall, the sneaker's clean color scheme is sure to garner praise from fans, cementing its status as a timeless favorite in sneaker culture. The pair released in a smaller release for the Super Bowl, but a global release is taking place now.

"Black/Varsity Maize" Nike Air DT Max ’96

The shoes show off a white rubber sole with a clean midsole housing an air bubble for extra comfort. Made with a white base and prominent black overlays, the tops offer an interesting visual contrast. The rest of the shoes mostly look black, with a gold Nike Swoosh sewn onto the sides and another Swoosh on the heels. Overall, with a black and white color scheme featuring gold accents, this pair has the perfect colors.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air DT Max ’96 “Black/Varsity Maize” was released on April 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers is $170 at official retailers. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

