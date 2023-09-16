Adidas Handball Spezial x Maharishi “Black Gum” Official Photos

The Adidas Handball Spezial is a classic pair of sneakers that has been loved by many for its timeless style and comfort. These shoes are a part of the Adidas Originals collection, known for bringing back iconic designs from the past. With a retro look that harks back to the 1970s and 1980s, the Handball Spezial features a low-top profile and a simple yet stylish design. They often come in various colorways, but their hallmark is the three stripes on the sides, the Adidas logo on the tongue, and the gum rubber sole that provides excellent traction.

Now the sneaker is teaming up with Maharishi, the designer label for apparel. The pair will feature a "Black Gum" colorway. These sneakers are not just about fashion; they are also made to perform. Originally designed for indoor sports like handball, they offer good support and cushioning, making them suitable for everyday wear or casual sports activities. Whether you're a sneakerhead or someone looking for comfortable, stylish footwear, the Handball Spezial is a fantastic choice that stands the test of time.

"Black Gum" Maharishi x Adidas Handball Spezial

Image via Adidas

The sneakers feature a dark gum rubber sole with the same gum rubber extending into the midsole. A black, suede-like material constructs the uppers with a black camo 3 Stripes logo on the sides. "Maharishi" can also be found, on the sides, in gold print. The heels feature a leather patch, with Adidas branding embedded. Overall, these sneakers are clean and simple, featuring an all-black colorway and incorporating Maharishi design elements.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Adidas Handball Spezial x Maharishi "Black Gum" will be released at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be announced closer to when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

