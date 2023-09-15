Nike LeBron 21 “Akoya” Release Details

The Nike LeBron 21 is creating quite a buzz, especially with its upcoming "Akoya" colorway. These kicks pay tribute to LeBron James' special bond with his daughter, Zhuri. They're more than just sneakers; they're a symbol of LeBron's unshakable dedication to supporting Zhuri's path to success. The "Akoya" colorway is all about celebrating family and the unique connection between a father and his daughter. These shoes showcase a sleek design with a mix of colors that speak to this special relationship.

LeBron James is not just a basketball legend; he's also a loving dad who wants the best for his daughter. With the Nike LeBron 21 "Akoya," he's sharing that message with the world. These sneakers are a reminder that no matter who we are or where we come from, family is at the heart of everything. So, whether you're a young sneaker fan or someone who's been around the block a few times, keep an eye out for the Nike LeBron 21 "Akoya." They're a stylish way to celebrate family and the pursuit of greatness, just like LeBron and Zhuri.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low Twist “University Blue” First Look

"Akoya" Nike LeBron 21

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent white rubber sole with a clean white midsole. An off-white leather constructs the uppers, with vibrant orange accents found around the sneakers. The Nike Swoosh is lined in orange, and the laces feature orange lace locks and an orange dubrae. LeBron's logo can be found on the tongue, once again in orange. The heels feature an orange pattern design, with XXI symbolizing 21. Overall, these sneakers are highly anticipated and will be released soon.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron 21 “Akoya” will be released on September 28th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk High Premium “Sesame” Officially Unveiled

[Via]