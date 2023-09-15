Nike LeBron 21 “Abalone Pearl” First Look

The Nike LeBron 21 is a really cool pair of basketball shoes that many people love. They're super stylish and built to help players perform their best on the court. Now, there's some exciting news about an upcoming color called the "Abalone Pearl." It's a unique name, but the shoes look amazing. They've got a mix of colors that kind of look like a beautiful pearl shell. You'll see shades of blue, green, and even some purple in there. These LeBron 21s are not just about looks; they're also designed for top-notch performance.

They have special cushioning to keep your feet comfy and help you jump high and run fast. So, if you're into basketball or just want some cool kicks, keep an eye out for the "Abalone Pearl" colorway. In a nutshell, the Nike LeBron 21 "Abalone Pearl" is all about style and game-ready features. It's the kind of shoe that LeBron James himself would be proud to wear on the court! With its eye-catching colors and high-performance design, it's a slam dunk for both fashion and basketball enthusiasts. Keep reading to learn when these hyped basketball sneakers will be available for purchase to the public.

"Abalone Pearl" Nike LeBron 21

Thanks to @complexsneakers for the photos on this Nike LeBron 21. The sneakers feature a metallic light grey rubber sole with a blue midsole. The uppers resemble that of an Abalone, with metallic shades of blue and green found throughout. A Nike Swoosh is camouflaged into the sides, and the heels feature a wavy, roped design with XXI symbolizing 21.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike LeBron 21 “Abalone Pearl” will be released on September 28th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $200 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

