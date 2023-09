Nike SB Dunk Low x The Powerpuff Girls “Bubbles” New Photos

The Nike SB Dunk Low is a popular sneaker known for its skateboarding heritage. It combines style and functionality, with a low-cut design and cushioned sole for comfort during skate sessions. Now, Nike is collaborating with The Powerpuff Girls, the beloved animated series, to create a unique and exciting edition of the Nike SB Dunk Low. This collaboration will likely feature fun and vibrant designs inspired by the iconic characters, making it a must-have for both sneakerheads and fans of the Powerpuff Girls.

The Powerpuff Girls is a beloved animated series known for its three superhero kindergarten Girls: Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. Created by Professor Utonium, they have unique powers and fight evil in Townsville. With their distinctive personalities and teamwork, they captivated audiences worldwide. Now, fans and sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to a special collaboration as Nike partners with The Powerpuff Girls to release an exciting edition of the Nike SB Dunk Low, featuring designs inspired by the animated heroes.

“Bubbles" The Powerpuff Girls x Nike SB Dunk Low

As always, thanks to @sneakerknockerzllc for the photos on this pair. The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole and a black midsole. A blue, snakeskin textured material constructs the uppers with yellow accents on the Nike Swoosh and the laces. The heels feature the eyes of the Bubbles character, giving life to the sneakers. Blue Nike branding is located on the tongue as well as the Powerpuff Girls logo.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Dunk Low x The Powerpuff Girls "Bubbles" will be released on December 14th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $135 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

