Air Jordan 1 Mid “Cave Stone” Gets A Unique Material Makeover

It offers accessibility and creativity without losing the DNA of the original. This version stands out with a muted look balanced by unexpected color hits. The mix of neutral tones, canvas overlays, and soft pink lining gives it character. It’s a sneaker that feels wearable yet distinct. Jordan Brand continues to experiment, proving that even the most legendary models still have room to grow. As shown in the images, the design leans into contrast with layering textures, tones, and details. With every release, the Air Jordan 1 Mid reinforces its place in today’s sneaker rotation.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Cave Stone”

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature grey canvas overlays and white leather underlays. Black Swooshes and collar overlays add depth. Pink lining provides a subtle pop of color. Yellow-striped tongues bring contrast. The pair is completed with aged midsoles and black outsoles. Small Jumpman logos on the tongue and insole round out the branding touches.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Cave Stone” will be released in the summer of 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $125 when it is released. This pair mixes soft tones with rugged texture for a look that stands out. It’s expected to be a solid pick for everyday wear. Expect more release info to surface as summer approaches.

Image via Nike