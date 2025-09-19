Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” Goes Stealth Mode

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” is officially set to release this October, bringing back a futuristic edge. The Foamposite line has always been defined by innovation.

Its unique molded shell changed the look and feel of basketball footwear when it debuted in 1997. The “Carbon Fiber” colorway leans into that legacy with a sleek finish. Nike pairs its bold design with subtle textures that give the shoe depth.

This release continues the Foamposite’s tradition of standing out on and off the court. Its build remains durable, striking, and undeniably modern, even decades after its debut. The Foamposite One has long been associated with Penny Hardaway, the Orlando Magic guard whose career peaked alongside Nike’s boldest experiments.

While Penny never captured a championship, his sneakers carried a lasting cultural impact. The Foamposite silhouette became a favorite among collectors and athletes who appreciated its mix of performance and statement style.

Now, the upcoming “Carbon Fiber” edition adds another chapter to that story. Official photos highlight the glossy upper, icy sole, and blacked-out accents. The design shows how the model has aged gracefully while still pushing sneaker culture forward.

These images remind fans that the Foamposite remains one of Nike’s most daring innovations, even nearly thirty years later.

Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber”

Image via Nike

The Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” comes dressed in an all-black upper with a textured shell finish. A glossy carbon-like print covers the molded body, giving the sneaker its signature name.

Black laces, tongue, and pull tabs add a tonal look that stays consistent throughout. Small Nike Swooshes appear along the toe and midfoot. The outsole features a translucent icy blue finish, contrasting with the dark upper while showing off the sneaker’s futuristic style.

A carbon fiber shank plate runs beneath the sole, balancing durability and flair. This pair mixes bold textures with performance-ready details.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” will be released on October 10th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they drop.

Image via Nike