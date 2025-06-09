Every Store Dropping The Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari"

BY Ben Atkinson 316 Views
air-jordan-14-ferrari-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" drops soon and here’s a quick look at the stores and raffles where you can score a pair.

The Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" is gearing up to hit shelves, and the drop is just days away. This latest colorway brings serious heat, with a bold red upper and signature sleek design that nods to the original 1998 silhouette Michael Jordan wore during his sixth championship run.

Ahead of the release, a handful of stores have confirmed they’ll carry the pair. Expect availability through major retailers like SNKRS, Foot Locker, and Finish Line. Select boutiques are also lined up, including Extra Butter and WOODstack.

Raffles have already started at smaller shops like Feature, Extra Butter, and Bodega. Most stores will offer online and in-store options, but quantities are expected to move quickly given the hype and history tied to this model.

Originally inspired by MJ’s love for Italian sports cars, the Air Jordan 14 has always carried that fast, luxurious feel. The “Ferrari” theme takes it up a notch, bringing out a rich color palette and premium materials that fit right into the legacy.

Images show off the details, from the vibrant suede upper to the sleek black midsole and signature Ferrari-style Jumpman badge on the sides. With a release this close, it's smart to lock into your raffles early or prep for release morning.

Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari"

The Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" features a bright red suede upper paired with black and yellow accents. A black midsole adds contrast, while the carbon fiber detailing on the outsole echoes high-performance sports car designs.

The Jumpman logo sits inside a metallic badge on the side panel, paying direct homage to Ferrari's iconic branding. Perforations along the sides add breathability, and a sculpted design keeps the silhouette aerodynamic.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari" is releasing on June 14th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Here's the store list:

  • Nikestore US
  • Sneaker Politics
  • Concepts
  • Foot Locker
  • Finish Line
  • JD Sports US
  • Champs
  • TAKOUT NY
  • Extra Butter
  • WOODstack
  • SNIPES US
  • Shiekh
  • Shoe Palace

