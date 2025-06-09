Naruto x Air Jordan 1 Utility Sample Surfaces With Rare Look

Image via @davidsgrails
A rare Naruto x Air Jordan 1 Utility Sample surfaces, valued incredibly high and packed with anime-inspired details.

The Naruto x Air Jordan 1 Utility Sample is one of those sneakers you don’t stumble across every day. Originally created as a one-off piece, this pair never made it to retail shelves. Instead, it lives in that weird sneaker purgatory of rare samples that's fueled by what-ifs and high price tags.

Reports peg the value of this Naruto-themed Jordan at around $7,500, putting it well out of reach for most collectors. The Air Jordan 1 has been a canvas for countless collaborations since its debut in 1985. But pairing it with a global anime phenomenon like Naruto Shippuden? That’s a different lane.

Jordan Brand has dabbled with manga and anime collabs before, but a Naruto x Jordan mash-up this bold, this tactical, shows the breadth of what could’ve been. In-hand images reveal the green canvas overlays, utility pouches, and subtle hits of Naruto branding stitched across the design.

It's rugged, practical, and unmistakably rooted in the shinobi aesthetic. Sample tags and close-up shots confirm the pair’s elusive status. A reminder that sometimes the most interesting sneakers are the ones that never officially drop.

Read More: First Look At Women’s Air Jordan Mule “Black/Metallic Silver”

Naruto x Air Jordan 1 Utility Sample

This Naruto x Air Jordan 1 Utility Sample mixes rugged military styling with anime details. Olive green canvas covers most of the upper, contrasted by black suede panels and netted mesh underlays.

The heel features zippered utility pouches, while metallic plates and Naruto spiral logos appear throughout. A navy collar and signature Jumpman branding tie back to Jordan roots. Underfoot, a black rubber sole finishes off the build.

Each tag and detail points to the pair’s unreleased status. Valued at $7,500, this sneaker remains a hidden gem for fans of both basketball culture and anime history.

Fans may also notice a Zion Williamson logo tucked into the design. According @davidsgrails these were originally lined up to release alongside Zion’s Naruto-themed Zion 1 collection. Unfortunately, the project never made it past the sample stage.

Read More: The Air Jordan 3 And 8 “Lakers” PE In Black Is A Rare Kobe Tribute

