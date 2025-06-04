Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” Surfaces In New Retailer Images

air-jordan-4-cave-stone-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK
Retailer images reveal a fresh look at the Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” and its clean, rough, and earth-toned design.

The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” surfaces in official retailer images, highlighting its moody, earth-toned makeover. Known for its bold shape and layered construction, the Air Jordan 4 has been a staple since its 1989 debut.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the model introduced mesh netting and visible Air cushioning, blending technical upgrades with a street-ready attitude. Michael Jordan made the silhouette iconic during some of his early career highlights, including “The Shot” over Craig Ehlo.

Over the years, the Jordan 4 has stayed relevant, reimagined through collaborations and fresh colorways. “Cave Stone” keeps that momentum alive with a rugged, understated palette that feels both classic and contemporary.

The latest images give a closer look at the premium materials and muted hues. The colorway fits right in with today’s trend of earthy neutrals dominating sneaker rotations. These shots make it clear: this isn’t just a retro, it’s a refresh that leans into the timeless appeal of the original design

Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone”
air-jordan-4-cave-stone-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK

The Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” features a smooth suede upper dressed in muted brown tones. Mesh panels break up the monotony with a touch of texture, while black details ground the look across the laces, wings, and heel tab.

The familiar Nike Air branding lands on the back, finished in a smoky black. A vintage-inspired translucent heel tab adds a subtle twist. Underfoot, the black and white midsole pairs with a durable outsole built for everyday wear.

Altogether, the “Cave Stone” strikes a balance between rugged style and Jordan’s legacy of performance.

Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” Release Date

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Cave Stone” will be released on September 6th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they are released.

air-jordan-4-cave-stone-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK
air-jordan-4-cave-stone-sneaker-news
Image via JD Sports UK

