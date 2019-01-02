Expensive
- StreetwearPlies Expresses Preference For Women In Regular Clothes Over Designer FashionThere's nothing like a solid pair of jeans for the Florida rapper.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYoung Thug Flaunts $1.8 Million Dollar Ring Post BirthdayPost birthday celebration, Young Thug wears a $1.8 million dollar ring while riding in his new gifted Bentley. By Kyesha Jennings
- RandomLouis Vuitton Has People Divided On $10,400 KiteLuxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton is selling a Monogram kite for a whopping $10,400, a price that's leaving some people with the literal WTF face.By Keenan Higgins
- TVNetflix Is Raising Prices Once Again: ReportNetflix ups the pricing. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTy Dolla $ign & Nicki Minaj Are Dropping A Single FridayTy Dolla $ign & Nicki Minaj are ready to drop off their new single "Expensive" this Friday.By Mitch Findlay
- AnticsFrench Montana Drops $1.5 Million On A "Nipsey Blue" Bugatti Following ICU StayIt looks like French is celebrating surviving his recent health scare.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureMeek Mill Advises Broke People To Stop Asking For Expensive GiftsThe rapper is all about saving your dough.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureHailey Bieber Flexes On Justin By Giving Him More Expensive Gift Than He Gave HerNothing like a little friendly competition between spouses.By Lynn S.
- MusicDrake Cops Breathtaking $500K Heart-Shaped Diamond Ring: WatchDrake definitely has expensive tastes.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersOffset Flexes His Impressive & Expensive Traveling Shoe Collection: WatchOffset has sneakerheads everywhere feeling jealous.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersNike Waffle Racing "Moon Shoe" Goes For $437K At AuctionHow much is too much for some rare sneakers?By Alexander Cole
- LifeLouis Vuitton Releases A $3,050 LV Monogramed Rainbow "Jenga" Tower SetJust your standard $3000 dollar family fun.By hnhh
- Entertainment2 Chainz Checks Out Expensive Horses On "The Most Expensivest"2 Chainz and Mark Cuban check out some expensive horses. By Aida C.
- SportsKawhi Leonard Offered Expensive Penthouse For Staying In TorontoThe offer is coming from a Toronto real estate agency.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTyler, The Creator Gets Diamond Encrusted "IGOR" Pins From Ben Baller"IGOR" pins for your fave new album. By Chantilly Post
- MusicSoulja Boy Flexes Brand New Bentley Truck On InstagramBig Soulja can't be stopped. By Alexander Cole
- LifeMotorola Razr Flip Phone Is Returning This YearThe new Motorola Razr will have a foldable screen.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersTinker Hatfield Says Nike's Self-Lacing Technology Will Become Less ExpensiveNike's self-lacing sneakers are taking the show world by storm.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMichael Jordan Is Partying It Up On An $80 Million Yacht That Includes A Basketball CourtJordan keeps living the good life well into retirement.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentDisney Fires Johnny Depp, Saves $90 Million On Pirates Of The CaribbeanJohnny Depp is expensive.By Brynjar Chapman