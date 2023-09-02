Plies Expresses Preference For Women In Regular Clothes Over Designer Fashion

When it comes to hot take machines and comically phrased observations on Twitter, Plies has been on a roll as of late. While a lot of his online thoughts take on a lewd or overly relationship-based slant, it doesn’t make them any less curious in the moment. Not only that, but they can actually result in a contested conversation in the replies where people debate on whether the rapper’s in the right. After all, we’d expect nothing less from the man who said women get freakier as they get older these days. This new take isn’t as out of pocket; in fact, it’s just a cheeky way to combat beauty standards, believe it or not.

“I’m Not Into Women Who Wear Expensive Clothes,” Plies tweeted out earlier this week. “(It’s Nothing Personal A lot Of Women Look Good In Dem). I Just Admire Women Who Can Make Simplicity Look GREAT!!!! Originality Is Just A Turn On To Me!!!” If you look at responses to this message, a lot of people actually praised the Florida native for his take. Sure, others pointed out that one doesn’t invalidate the other, but designer clothes are a big topic of conversation in pop culture, so it’s nice to see someone that successful show love to everyone.

Plies Just Wants A Woman With A Simple Fit

I’m Not Into Women Who Wear Expensive Clothes(It’s Nothing Personal A lot Of Women Look Good In Dem). I Just Admire Women Who Can Make Simplicity Look GREAT!!!! Originality Is Just A Turn On To Me!!! — Plies (@plies) August 31, 2023

Still, this doesn’t make the 47-year-old any less of a ladies’ man, whether they’re wearing Louis Vuitton or some hand-me-down jeans. For example, he and GloRilla recently had an eye-to-eye moment on Twitter when the latter tweeted about not wanting to hear about a casual intimate partner’s issues. “We Need To Protect Big Glo!!!! I Swear,” Plies wrote in response to the Memphis MC’s thoughts. Hopefully they don’t hold that same philosophy to people they actually care bout.

Meanwhile, these views from the “Ran Off on da Plug Twice” artist are nothing new on social media. There are so many random and “no one asked, but cool” instances in his activity that it’s going to get more unremarkable as his Britney Spears saga dies down. Regardless, he’ll always be there to dish out some funny tweets, and for that, we can do nothing but applaud him. For more news and the latest updates on Plies, come back to HNHH.

