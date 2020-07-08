Dating Preferences
- RelationshipsTravis Kelce's Ex Reveals New Dating PreferenceNo more athletes for Kayla Nicole.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsScott Disick's 11-Year-Old Daughter Calls Him Out For Dating PreferencesDisick was roasted for his history of dating young women.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsFaith Evans Details Her Dating Preferences: Penis Size, Spirituality, And MoreFaith Evans says she would "never" get with a man who's not well-endowed.By Caroline Fisher
- StreetwearPlies Expresses Preference For Women In Regular Clothes Over Designer FashionThere's nothing like a solid pair of jeans for the Florida rapper.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RandomSauce Walka Only Dates White Women, Calls It A Business DecisionSauce Walka explained why he's decided not to date Black women and instead chooses to be with White women.By Erika Marie