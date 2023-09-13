Faith Evans Details Her Dating Preferences: Penis Size, Spirituality, And More

During her recent appearance on the Marriage or Mirage podcast, Faith Evans detailed what she looks for in a man. She wasn't shy about sharing her preferences, ranging anywhere from a man's relationship with God to the size of his penis. She made it clear that she's set her standards high, claiming that anything too small for her is a total "turn-off."

“He’s gonna be charming. He’s gonna be funny,” she began her list of preferences. “His spirit is going to have to resonate that there’s God in him. But humor and all of that. It’s not about looks. I’m definitely going to look down at the thing thing. But no, somebody was tryna set me up on a date and I didn’t know it.” Evans continued, sharing her experience being set up with a man who wasn't as well-endowed as she prefers. Unfortunately, it was an automatic 'no' from her.

Read More: Faith Evans Praises Biggie’s Honesty

Faith Evans Says "A Little D*ck Is A F*cking Turn-Off"

“I was just hanging out with my homegirl and her friend that later on she told me [she was trying to get me up with] and I’m like girl. I looked down and I was like no, never would I." She continued, "I didn’t see anything. I didn’t see nothing. That is a turn-off. A little d*ck is a f*cking turn-off. I don’t believe in [a grower.] You gotta have something to grow. Hello. I want to see something. I need to see something for it to get to the bigger part.” Another must-have on Evans' list of traits for a potential partner is honesty. She revealed what she loved the most about her former husband, The Notorious B.I.G., which was his willingness to keep it real with her.

According to her, he was "honest as f*ck," even when it came to his affairs. "He was honest. You understand? One thing about him, even at that young age… honest! Yo, I respect it," she explained. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Faith Evans.

Read More: Faith Evans Net Worth 2023: What Is The R&B Legend Worth?

[Via]