Faith Evans Praises Biggie’s Honesty

During a recent episode of the Marriage or Mirage podcast, Faith Evans opened up about her previous relationship with The Notorious B.I.G. The two of them famously married almost immediately after meeting, but the relationship reportedly took a turn for the worst after his rumored infidelity. Regardless, it’s clear that Evans still has a lot of love for the late performer, sharing what it is she loved the most about him. Considering his alleged love affairs, her answer may not be what fans expected.

When asked what her favorite thing about Biggie was, she said “everything.” “I loved everything about him,” she continued. “He was honest. You understand? One thing about him, even at that young age… honest! Yo, I respect it. I’m like, I can’t take nothing else.” She went on to share a story of how she asked her late husband if he had cheated on her, and he came clean. According to her, honesty is the best policy, especially when it comes to infidelity.

Faith Evans Opens Up About Her And Biggie’s Relationship

She recalled asking her husband, “Did you f*ck her?” and he revealed the truth. Evans claims he was “honest as f*ck,” even when it came to tough situations like cheating. “Most of the time I didn’t know what was going on,” she says. “But when I did and I asked him, he told the truth.” As expected, her response raised some eyebrows. Regardless, she continues to reflect on the positives of her relationship with the rapper, who passed away in 1997.

As for Evans’ current relationships, she recently officially ended her marriage with her third husband, Stevie J. The duo battled things out in court for a while before reaching a settlement back in July. The duo tied the knot in 2018 after being friends for more than two decades. According to reports, they were dealing with some “Irreconcilable differences” that drove them apart. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Faith Evans.

