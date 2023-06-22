Faith Evans And Stevie J Divorce Close To Being Settled

Faith Evans and Stevie J may actually be close to finalizing their divorce. New court documents suggest that the pair are making progress. They have been attempting to resolve their contentious divorce for some time now. The headlines surrounding the split have been everything from tame to downright ugly. However, it looks as though that is all coming to an end. According to a report from The Blast, Stevie J filed a statement of disclosure. It outlines the couple’s financial details for the benefit of the other party.

Some who are unfamiliar with the process may not know what this entails. The specific details of the disclosure statement were not made public. However, according to legal experts, this filing indicates a potential settlement between Evans and Stevie J in the divorce case. It remains to be seen if that is actually the case. Still, it seems like there may finally be a light at the end of the tunnel for the former couple. If the couple desires privacy, though, the terms of the divorce may remain undisclosed.

Faith And Stevie Fight Over A Car

Stevie J and Faith Evans attend The Recording Academy And Clive Davis’ 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 9, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The recent filing brings a more positive turn to the ongoing saga of Faith Evans and Stevie J’s divorce. In April, Stevie J was ordered to return Evans’ vehicle. She had accused him of taking it without permission to attend the Coachella music festival. Evans, in an emergency motion, requested the return of the 2023 Mercedes Sprinter Van. According tot he motion, she had purchased it with her own money earlier in the year. The court granted her request, ordering the immediate return of the vehicle.

Additionally, Evans sought court intervention to prevent Stevie J from driving not only the van but also her other vehicles. This includes her 2020 Mercedes G Wagon and a Chrysler Pacifica. She claimed that Stevie J’s license was suspended. That makes him unauthorized to operate a motor vehicle. Furthermore, the insurance policy did not cover him. “The insurance policy does not cover [Stevie], and he is unauthorized to drive,” the attorney’s motion said. Now, however, it appears that Evans and Stevie J have moved past their differences. The pair are moving closer to reaching a peaceful resolution in their divorce proceedings. What do you think about the latest update in the divorce? Let us know in the comments below!

[Via]